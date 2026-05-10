Bernardo Silva News: Seven corners Saturday
Silva generated two shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 3-0 win versus Brentford. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 36th minute.
Silva took the field with a great work rate Saturday, per usual, as the midfielder recorded two shots, one chance created and a cross in the attack while recording one interception and six tackles in the defense. However, it was a fifth straight league match without a goal contribution for the midfielder, remaining at six this season, hopefully getting one more this season as a nice curtain call in his final campaign with City.
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