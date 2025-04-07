Bernardo Silva News: Solid defensive effort

Silva recorded eight tackles (four won), two clearances and one interception in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Manchester United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 46th minute.

Silva strangely saw much more work in the defense Sunday then he did in the attack, with the midfielder only notching one chance created in the attack but seeing an interception, two clearances and a season-high of eight tackles from his spot on the right flank. However, he does continue a brutal run of no goal contributions, seeing his last in 2024 when he scored a goal against Everton on Dec. 26. He remains at six goal contributions after notching 15 last campaign, a common trend for many City players.