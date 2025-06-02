Bernardo Silva News: Takes step back in 2024/25 season

Silva started in 29 of his 33 appearances while registering four goals on 32 shots and four assists on 53 chances created to go along with 60 crosses in the Premier League.

Silva saw a similar season to his last, appearing and starting in the same number of matches while also seeing around 100 minutes more of play. However, he would take a step back in production like many of City's players did, only seeing eight goal contributions, about half as many as the previous campaign, where he saw 15 goal contributions. He is still under contract for another season with the club and seems likely to retain a starting role, given that numerous other players are departing, which will leave a bit of experience in a midfield that could undergo a significant overhaul towards the youth.