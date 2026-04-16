Bernardo Silva News: Will leave Manchester City

Silva will depart Manchester City when his contract expires this summer, bringing an end to a nine-year stay at the Etihad, according to the club.

Silva joined from Monaco in 2017 and leaves as one of the greatest players in the club's history, making 451 appearances and winning 19 major trophies including six Premier League titles, the Champions League, two FA Cups and five Carabao Cups. His 76 goals and 77 assists across all competitions further underline an all-round contribution that has been central to City's most successful era, with the Portuguese playmaker most recently captaining the club to 2026 Carabao Cup glory against Arsenal. Silva will focus on helping City add to their trophy haul in the final weeks of the season before bringing the curtain down on a stay that has cemented his status as one of the finest players ever to represent the club.