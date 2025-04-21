Fantasy Soccer
Bernd Leno headshot

Bernd Leno News: Allows two late goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Leno registered five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Chelsea.

Leno turned aside five of seven Chelsea shots on target Sunday as Fulham conceded two late goals in a 2-1 defeat. Over his last five appearances, Fulham's first-choice keeper has made 17 saves and six clearances while conceding an average of two goals per fixture. Leno's next test is likely to come Saturday when Fulham travel to tussle with bottom-of-the-table Southampton.

Bernd Leno
Fulham
