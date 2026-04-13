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Bernd Leno News: Beaten twice in first half

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Leno had three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Liverpool.

Leno allowed a pair of goals during the first half before bearing down and shutting Liverpool out for the second half. The goalkeeper didn't do too well during the first half, as both of the Liverpool wingers produced nice efforts to beat him. In the second half he, and the entire team were more confident, as Leno managed to keep Liverpool scoreless for the final 55 minutes.

Bernd Leno
Fulham
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