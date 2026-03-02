Bernd Leno News: Concedes once Sunday
Leno had no saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Tottenham Hotspur.
Leno had an easy day Sunday as he only faced one shot on target throughout the 90 minutes. He conceded a goal on that shot -- a Richarlison header in the 66th minute -- but he was still able to earn the victory. He faces a favorable matchup Wednesday versus West Ham, a side which has scored 34 goals through 28 matches this season.
