Bernd Leno headshot

Bernd Leno News: Concedes once Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Leno had no saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Leno had an easy day Sunday as he only faced one shot on target throughout the 90 minutes. He conceded a goal on that shot -- a Richarlison header in the 66th minute -- but he was still able to earn the victory. He faces a favorable matchup Wednesday versus West Ham, a side which has scored 34 goals through 28 matches this season.

Bernd Leno
Fulham
