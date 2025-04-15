Bernd Leno News: Concedes one in loss to Cherries

Leno recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-0 defeat against AFC Bournemouth.

Leno did not post a distinguishing performance Monday. He has now conceded 1.3 goals and completed 2.8 saves per game, both are mediocre performances when compared to his EPL peers. He has delivered five clean sheets from his 32 appearances, but it has been five matches since his last. It will be a struggle for him to improve upon that in the Cottagers next against Chelsea. The Blues bagged two in their last match and are currently fifth highest scorers in the EPL.