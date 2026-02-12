Bernd Leno News: Concedes three against City
Leno had two saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City.
Leno had a rough match Wednesday and was beaten three times while only making two saves, not his best outing. This is now an eighth straight game without a clean sheet for the keeper, still with five in 26 appearances. He will now face Stoke City in the FA Cup play on Sunday, a solid match to get back on track.
