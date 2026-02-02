Leno was tested immediately in Saturday's clash against Manchester United, pushing away an early drive from Amad Diallo before sprawling to deny Bryan Mbeumo after the break. He was beaten by Casemiro's 19th minute header off a Bruno Fernandes' free kick and then watched Matheus Cunha hammer a first time finish into the roof of the net just before the hour mark. A late push gave Fulham some life, but Benjamin Sesko's stoppage time winner sealed the result and left Leno with the loss after conceding three. The keeper still managed at least three saves in his fourth Premier League appearance but remains without a shutout this year. He will look to change that in Saturday's matchup against Everton.