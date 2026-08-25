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Bernd Leno News: Concedes three in season opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Leno made three saves and allowed three goals in Monday's 3-2 defeat against Chelsea.

Leno had a tough task in Monday's season opener as Chelsea's new and improved attack had something to prove. He conceded a goal to Joao Pedro just 31 seconds into the match and then conceded another two right before and after halftime. He faces a more favorable matchup Sunday at Sunderland.

Bernd Leno
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