Bernd Leno News: Excellent in win

Leno registered four saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 3-2 win over Liverpool. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 95th minute.

Leno faced six shots during Sunday's win and stopped four of them. He was under siege in the second half, but in the end he did enough to come away with all three points and the win. Leno has had his issues with inconsistencies, but at his best he's an excellent option behind a very solid Fulham defense.