Bernd Leno News: Four saves in clean sheet
Leno registered four saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Brentford.
Leno was a key figure in securing the clean sheet, producing four saves, three of which came from inside the box. The German goalkeeper has now kept two clean sheets in his last four games, with both coming away from home, and has registered three or more saves on three occasions during that same run. He will be back in action on Saturday against Aston Villa.
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