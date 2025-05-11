Bernd Leno News: Four saves in defeat

Leno registered four saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Everton.

Leno made four saves during the match but was at fault for Everton's third goal as Beto's shot slipped through his hands. The mistake hurt Fulham's chances of a comeback. The German has conceded 15 goals in eight matches since his last clean sheet in mid-March. He will look to respond with a better performance against Brentford on Sunday.