Bernd Leno News: Four saves in win

Leno had four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Burnley.

Leno recorded four saves while allowing just a goal during the win over Burnley on Saturday. He has conceded just four goals in the last five PL matches, making 10 saves with one high claim and a clean sheet in that span. The keeper will travel to Liverpool for the next league game on April 11, who have scored nine goals in the last five appearances.