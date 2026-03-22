Bernd Leno News: Four saves in win
Leno had four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Burnley.
Leno recorded four saves while allowing just a goal during the win over Burnley on Saturday. He has conceded just four goals in the last five PL matches, making 10 saves with one high claim and a clean sheet in that span. The keeper will travel to Liverpool for the next league game on April 11, who have scored nine goals in the last five appearances.
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