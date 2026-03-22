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Bernd Leno News: Four saves in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Leno had four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Burnley.

Leno recorded four saves while allowing just a goal during the win over Burnley on Saturday. He has conceded just four goals in the last five PL matches, making 10 saves with one high claim and a clean sheet in that span. The keeper will travel to Liverpool for the next league game on April 11, who have scored nine goals in the last five appearances.

Bernd Leno
Fulham
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