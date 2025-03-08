Bernd Leno News: Gives up two goals

Leno made two saves in Fulham's 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion Saturday but gave up two costly goals, including a winning penalty in stoppage time.

It's hard to fault Leno for not saving a spot kick, especially since he made some saves during the match. He will need to be on point next Sunday if Fulham want to take points from a Tottenham side which has scored 53 goals in league play ahead of Sunday's match with Bournemouth.