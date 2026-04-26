Bernd Leno News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday

Leno had one save and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Aston Villa.

Leno kept his second straight clean sheet Saturday as he only needed to make one save to keep Villa off the scoresheet. It marked his eighth clean sheet of the season, three of which have come in his last five starts. He faces a difficult matchup Saturday at Arsenal, a side which has scored 64 goals through 34 matches this season.