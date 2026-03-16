Bernd Leno News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday
Leno recorded two saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Nottingham Forest.
Leno successfully kept Nottingham Forest scoreless Sunday, making two saves throughout the 90 minutes. It marked his sixth clean sheet of the season but his first since Dec. 27. He faces another favorable matchup Saturday versus Burnley, a side which has scored 32 goals through 30 matches this season.
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