Bernd Leno News: Lets in game's only goal

Leno recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus AFC Bournemouth.

Leno did an admirable job with three saves but did let in the game's lone goal in a 1-0 loss. Fulham aren't in danger of being sent down so there won't be major consequences of this setback, but Leno would still like to register a better showing with a favorable matchup against Wolves. They've only scored 25 times in 36 EPL games.