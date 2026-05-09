Bernd Leno News: Lets in game's only goal
Leno recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus AFC Bournemouth.
Leno did an admirable job with three saves but did let in the game's lone goal in a 1-0 loss. Fulham aren't in danger of being sent down so there won't be major consequences of this setback, but Leno would still like to register a better showing with a favorable matchup against Wolves. They've only scored 25 times in 36 EPL games.
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