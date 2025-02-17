Bernd Leno News: One save in victory

Leno had one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Nottingham Forest.

Leno faced just two shots on target Saturday, making one save and conceding one goal in a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest. The performance continues a strong run of form over which the Fulham' shot-stopper has made 27 saves and six clearances while conceding 13 goals and recording two clean sheets over his last 10 Premier League appearances (10 starts). Leno's next test is likely to come Saturday when Fulham host Crystal Palace.