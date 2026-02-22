Bernd Leno headshot

Bernd Leno News: Only beaten from the spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Leno allowed a goal while making a save during Sunday's 3-1 win over Sunderland.

Leno allowed a goal from the penalty spot in the second half, but was backed with three goals as Fulham came away with all three points. The keeper has allowed six goals while combining for five saves over his last three starts. Fulham take on Tottenham at home to kick off March next Sunday.

Bernd Leno
Fulham
