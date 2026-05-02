Bernd Leno News: Six saves in big defeat
Leno made six saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Arsenal.
Leno played in his 35th game of the season and made six saves for the second time this season. He conceded three goals in the game, having conceded two goals in each of the other games where he had made five or more saves. He has kept eight clean sheets this season, including two in a row in the previous two games.
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