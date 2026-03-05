Bernd Leno News: Three saves Wednesday
Leno registered three saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to West Ham United.
Leno faced four shots and stopped three of them during Wednesday's loss. He had chances to earn a draw, but at the end of the day the team in front of him was shut out, so there's only so much he could do. Leno has been decent at times, but the defense in front of him can make him a volatile option, especially against top opponents.
