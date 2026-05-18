Bernd Leno News: Two saves against Wolves

Leno made two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton.

Leno was beaten by Mateus Mane's powerful near-post strike in the first half but produced two important saves to help his side earn a point in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Molineux, denying Rodrigo Gomes with a sharp low stop before coming off his line decisively in the second half as Wolves pushed for a late winner. Leno has now made 96 saves, conceded 51 goals and kept eight clean sheets across 37 Premier League appearances this season, and he will look to finish the campaign strongly against Newcastle United in the final match.