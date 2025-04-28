Bernd Leno News: Two saves in victory

Leno registered two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Southampton.

Leno turned aside two the three Southampton shots on target Saturday as Fulham narrowly outlasted the Saints in a 2-1 victory. Over has last five starting appearances, the Cottagers' dependable No. 1 goalkeeper has registered 16 saves and four clearances while conceding eight goals. Leno's next challenge is likely to come Saturday when Fulham take-on Aston Villa at Villa Park.