Bertrand Traore Injury: Back available
Traore (knee) is back available and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth, coach Regis Le Bris said in the press conference. "He is available for selection this weekend..."
Traore is back available and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth after missing the last 13 matches due to a knee injury. The winger was a starter prior to his injury and is expected to gradually reclaim that role as he regains full match fitness, especially given the current absences in attack for his side.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bertrand Traore See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Dec. 683 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1584 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1584 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1487 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1487 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bertrand Traore See More