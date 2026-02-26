Bertrand Traore Injury: Back available

Traore (knee) is back available and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth, coach Regis Le Bris said in the press conference. "He is available for selection this weekend..."

Traore is back available and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth after missing the last 13 matches due to a knee injury. The winger was a starter prior to his injury and is expected to gradually reclaim that role as he regains full match fitness, especially given the current absences in attack for his side.