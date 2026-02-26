Bertrand Traore headshot

Bertrand Traore Injury: Back available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Traore (knee) is back available and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth, coach Regis Le Bris said in the press conference. "He is available for selection this weekend..."

Traore is back available and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth after missing the last 13 matches due to a knee injury. The winger was a starter prior to his injury and is expected to gradually reclaim that role as he regains full match fitness, especially given the current absences in attack for his side.

Bertrand Traore
Sunderland
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bertrand Traore See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bertrand Traore See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Dec. 6
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Dec. 6
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
83 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
84 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
84 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 14
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 14
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
87 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 14
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 14
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
87 days ago