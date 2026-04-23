Bertrand Traore Injury: Close to return

Traore (knee) is close to returning and is expected to begin training with the squad next week, according to coach Regis le Bris. "Traore is close to returning. Next week, he will start training with the squad."

Traore's imminent return to team training is an encouraging development after an extended absence dating back to early March. The forward has had a difficult run with injuries since the start of the new year, limiting his availability considerably after starting nine matches earlier in the campaign. Given his injury history, a cautious reintegration appears the most likely approach, with a few appearances off the bench expected before he works his way back into contention for a starting role. His return nonetheless adds a welcome option to the attacking depth for the final stretch of the season.