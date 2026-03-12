Bertrand Traore Injury: Confirmed out 6-8 weeks
Traore (knee) is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks, according to coach Regis Le Bris. "After seeking many opinions, we're expecting Bertrand to be out six to eight weeks..."
Traore is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks due to a knee injury after seeing specialists. The attacking midfielder had been starting prior to the injury, and his confirmed absence for the coming weeks is a significant blow for the side, which is already dealing with several absences on the wings. Nilson Angulo and Chemsdine Talbi are expected to see extended minutes in his absence.
