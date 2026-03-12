Bertrand Traore headshot

Bertrand Traore Injury: Confirmed out 6-8 weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 7:21am

Traore (knee) is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks, according to coach Regis Le Bris. "After seeking many opinions, we're expecting Bertrand to be out six to eight weeks..."

Traore is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks due to a knee injury after seeing specialists. The attacking midfielder had been starting prior to the injury, and his confirmed absence for the coming weeks is a significant blow for the side, which is already dealing with several absences on the wings. Nilson Angulo and Chemsdine Talbi are expected to see extended minutes in his absence.

Bertrand Traore
Sunderland
