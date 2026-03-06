Bertrand Traore headshot

Bertrand Traore Injury: Feared to be missing decent spell

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Traore (knee) is expected to be out for a decent spell of time due to his injury and is still deciding whether surgery is an option, according to manager Regis Le Bris, per Phil Smith of the Sunderland Echo. "The date is not completed exactly, but it might be a long injury. We're still deciding whether it is surgery or a more conservative treatment, we don't know this yet. But yes, he will be without him for a while, I think so."We're still deciding whether it is surgery or a more conservative treatment, we don't know this yet. But yes, he will be without him for a while, I think so."

Traore is going to be heading in for some further testing after a midweek injury, as the midfielder contemplates receiving surgery or a more conservative recovery plan over the next few weeks. This is a major watch for the club, as even though he is expected to miss a decent spell, surgery could push his absence to the end of the season. This continues a rough season after he just returned from a two-month-long knee injury, only earning two bench appearances before an injury reoccurrence.

Bertrand Traore
Sunderland
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bertrand Traore See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bertrand Traore See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Dec. 6
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Dec. 6
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
91 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
92 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
92 days ago