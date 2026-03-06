Bertrand Traore Injury: Feared to be missing decent spell

Traore (knee) is expected to be out for a decent spell of time due to his injury and is still deciding whether surgery is an option, according to manager Regis Le Bris, per Phil Smith of the Sunderland Echo. "The date is not completed exactly, but it might be a long injury. We're still deciding whether it is surgery or a more conservative treatment, we don't know this yet. But yes, he will be without him for a while, I think so."We're still deciding whether it is surgery or a more conservative treatment, we don't know this yet. But yes, he will be without him for a while, I think so."

Traore is going to be heading in for some further testing after a midweek injury, as the midfielder contemplates receiving surgery or a more conservative recovery plan over the next few weeks. This is a major watch for the club, as even though he is expected to miss a decent spell, surgery could push his absence to the end of the season. This continues a rough season after he just returned from a two-month-long knee injury, only earning two bench appearances before an injury reoccurrence.