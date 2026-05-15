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Bertrand Traore Injury: In contention for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Traore (knee) could be an option for Sunday's game at Everton, according to manager Regis Le Bris.

Traore returned to training last week but wasn't deemed fit enough to play against Manchester United, but that won't be the case here after taking a cautious approach to his injury recovery. Traore has been limited to just two starts and four appearances across all competitions since the beginning of December due to recurrent fitness issues, so he's likely to be an option off the bench in the final two games of the campaign.

Bertrand Traore
Sunderland
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