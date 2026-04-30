Bertrand Traore Injury: Late call for Saturday

Traore (knee) is a late call for Saturday's clash against Wolves, and if unavailable, is expected to return the following weekend, according to coach Regis Le Bris. "we'll make a decision on Traore. He is in a good place. It could be this weekend or the weekend after."

Traore has been sidelined since early March, making his potential return a significant development for Sunderland's attacking depth. The forward has had a difficult run with injuries since the start of the new year, and a cautious reintegration remains the most likely approach given the length of his absence. A few appearances off the bench appear the most probable path forward before he works his way back into contention for a starting role.