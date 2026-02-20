Bertrand Traore headshot

Bertrand Traore Injury: Nearing return to training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Traore (knee) is eyeing a return to training next week, according to manager Regis Le Bris. "He won't be available on Sunday. Hopefully, he can train next week and be available next weekend."

Traore is still not with his club as he awaits his recovery, now eyeing a return to training next week. This continues a brutal run, last being an option for play on Dec. 14. The good news is he will hope to train next week, with that then prompting a return against Bournemouth on Feb. 28 if that comes to fruition.

Bertrand Traore
Sunderland
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bertrand Traore See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bertrand Traore See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Dec. 6
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Dec. 6
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
77 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
78 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
78 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 14
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 14
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
81 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 14
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 14
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
81 days ago