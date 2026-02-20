Bertrand Traore Injury: Nearing return to training
Traore (knee) is eyeing a return to training next week, according to manager Regis Le Bris. "He won't be available on Sunday. Hopefully, he can train next week and be available next weekend."
Traore is still not with his club as he awaits his recovery, now eyeing a return to training next week. This continues a brutal run, last being an option for play on Dec. 14. The good news is he will hope to train next week, with that then prompting a return against Bournemouth on Feb. 28 if that comes to fruition.
