Bertrand Traore Injury: Not an option Saturday

Traore (knee) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Manchester United.

Traore has been unable to earn a place in the matchday squad for a second consecutive weekend despite coach Regis Le Bris suggesting he was in contention following his return from the knee issue that had kept him sidelined since early March. The forward had been taking a cautious approach to his reintegration after a difficult stretch with injuries since the start of the new year, and the club ultimately decided against including him despite the positive update earlier in the week. His availability for the final fixtures of the season will be monitored closely as Le Bris looks to have him contributing before the campaign concludes.