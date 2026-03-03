Bertrand Traore Injury: Picks up injury Tuesday

Traore played as a substitute but left with a potential injury setback in Tuesday's win over Leeds United.

Traore recently returned from a knee injury and made just a couple of appearances before getting hurt again. While it's unclear if he'll be sidelined again for a long period, the midfielder will need to be assessed to determine the extent of the new issue, so he shouldn't be expected to get extended time on the field. Either Nilson Angulo or youngster Chris Rigg could be deployed on the right wing if Traore misses more time.