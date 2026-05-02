Bertrand Traore Injury: Remains out Saturday

Traore (knee) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Wolves.

Traore has been unable to earn a place in the matchday squad despite coach Regis Le Bris expressing optimism about his condition in recent days and suggesting a return was possible this weekend. The forward has been sidelined since early March and has had a difficult run with injuries since the start of the new year, with the club ultimately deciding to wait until the following weekend rather than rush him back before he is fully ready. His return to competitive action is expected to come soon, with manager Le Bris making clear the situation would be reassessed ahead of the next fixture.