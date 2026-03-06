Bertrand Traore Injury: Set for extended absence

Traore (knee) is expected to be out for a decent spell of time due to his injury and is still deciding whether surgery is an option, according to manager Regis Le Bris, per Phil Smith of the Sunderland Echo. "The date is not completed exactly, but it might be a long injury. We're still deciding whether it is surgery or a more conservative treatment, we don't know this yet. But yes, he will be without him for a while, I think so."We're still deciding whether it is surgery or a more conservative treatment, we don't know this yet. But yes, we will be without him for a while, I think so."

Traore is headed for further testing after a midweek injury, as the midfielder contemplates receiving surgery or a more conservative recovery plan. It seems to be related to the knee injury suffered while at AFCON which held him out until only recently. A regular starter to open the campaign, he may finish this season with no starts after leaving for AFCON in December. The January addition of Nilson Angulo will prove plenty helpful for Sunderland.