Bertrand Traore Injury: Still not available Sunday

Traore (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Everton.

Traore has been unable to earn a place in the matchday squad despite manager Regis Le Bris suggesting he could be an option after the forward had been deemed unfit to face Manchester United last weekend. The cautious approach taken to his recovery in recent weeks has extended his absence further, with the forward having been limited to just two starts and four appearances across all competitions since the beginning of December due to recurrent fitness issues. His availability for the season finale will be monitored closely, with coach Le Bris hoping to give him some minutes before the campaign concludes.