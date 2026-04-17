Bertrand Traore Injury: Still out, hopeful for return soon

Traore (knee) is still out but eyeing a return around the Nottingham Forest match, according to manager Regis Le Bris. "Bertrand is still sidelined, but [he] is close to reconnecting with the squad. Probably around the Nottingham Forest game."

Traore is nearing the end of his longer absence, dating back to the start of March, as the forward is hopeful to join the squad again near the Nottingham Forest match. This is yet to be confirmed, as this is his first update since the injury, potentially needing a bit more time to play. He has struggled for time since the start of the new year due to injury, so he hopes for his return by the end of the season, starting in nine games before the unlucky run.