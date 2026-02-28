Bertrand Traore News: Gets minutes off bench
Traore recorded 21 minutes of play in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus AFC Bournemouth.
Traore made his return to the pitch after missing the last two months with an injury. He will need more time to return to full match fitness if he wants to be an option to start again, having previously appearing in 10 matches (nine starts), scoring once with 11 tackles and creating eight chances.
