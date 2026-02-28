Bertrand Traore News: Option off bench
Traore (knee) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth.
Traore is named on the bench for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth after missing the last 13 matches with a knee injury. The winger had been a starter prior to his setback but is eased back into action as he works toward full match fitness. Even so, he provides an immediate attacking option if called upon during the clash.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bertrand Traore See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Dec. 685 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1586 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1586 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1489 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 1489 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bertrand Traore See More