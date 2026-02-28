Bertrand Traore headshot

Bertrand Traore News: Option off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Traore (knee) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth.

Traore is named on the bench for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth after missing the last 13 matches with a knee injury. The winger had been a starter prior to his setback but is eased back into action as he works toward full match fitness. Even so, he provides an immediate attacking option if called upon during the clash.

Bertrand Traore
Sunderland
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bertrand Traore See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bertrand Traore See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Dec. 6
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies for Saturday, Dec. 6
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
85 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
86 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 15
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
86 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 14
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 14
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
89 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 14
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 14
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
89 days ago