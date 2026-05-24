Bertrand Traore headshot

Bertrand Traore News: Picked for bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Traore (knee) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Chelsea.

Traore is finally back for play Sunday as he returns from a two-month-long absence, with the midfielder fit enough for the bench. He has only played in two games since the start of 2026 due to injury and is likely to play a minor role in the match, although he did serve in a starting role before the long injury layoffs.

Bertrand Traore
Sunderland
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