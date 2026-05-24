Bertrand Traore News: Picked for bench
Traore (knee) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Chelsea.
Traore is finally back for play Sunday as he returns from a two-month-long absence, with the midfielder fit enough for the bench. He has only played in two games since the start of 2026 due to injury and is likely to play a minor role in the match, although he did serve in a starting role before the long injury layoffs.
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