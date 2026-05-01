Beto Injury: Clears concussion protocol

Beto (concussion) has passed protocol and is an option for Monday's match against Manchester City, according to manager David Moyes. "Yes, [he] has had to go through the protocol for concussion, which was correct, so he's gone through that period, and he's been training."

Beto is no longer dealing with his concussion and has been cleared after the one-game out, as the forward is set to return against City. This gives the club a major boost as they regain their starting forward, a player who had scored in three straight games before the injury. He should immediately return to his starting role, recording eight goals and one assist in 33 appearances (14 starts) this season.