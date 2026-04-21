Beto Injury: Injury not considered concussion

Beto was not a concussion sub in Sunday's Merseyside derby, reports Giulia Bould of BBC.

Beto took a blow to the head Sunday, but fortunately it wasn't considered a concussion at the time. If that's confirmed during the week, he could be back in the XI for Saturday's trip to West Ham, depending on the severity of the injury. He took a shot under his eye and that seemed to be most of the injury. If he can't go next game, Thierno Barry will likely return to the XI.