Beto Injury: Out with concussion

Beto is out for Saturday's match against West Ham due to a concussion, according to manager David Moyes. "Beto has a concussion and will miss this week's game."

Beto was thought not to have suffered a concussion following the club's last match, but that claim has been proven false, as he is now missing due to a head injury. The club will have to make some changes as they deal without a starting forward, not missing a start since Feb. 28. Thierno Barry will likely move back into the starting forward role due to Beto's absence, as the club hopes he only remains in protocol for this week.