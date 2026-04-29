Beto Injury: Returns to training

Beto has returned to training and could be available for selection if concussion protocol is cleared ahead of Monday's game against Man City, according to the club.

Beto's return to the training pitch is an encouraging development after the concussion forced him to sit out the match against West Ham. The forward had been a consistent starter for Everton since late February before the head injury struck, making his potential return a timely boost for manager David Moyes. Thierno Barry had stepped into the starting forward role in his absence and will likely revert to a depth option once Beto is fully cleared to return.