Beto Injury: Scores, dealt possible head injury

Beto scored one goal before he was taken off the field in the 73rd minute due to a potential head injury.

Beto had to leave the field with just 17 minutes to play Sunday, with the forward suffering an injury during an aerial collision, with a head injury currently being feared. This is a rough sight for the club, which will hope he avoids any time missed, having now scored in three straight games. Thierno Barry replaced the forward, a likely option to take more time at forward if Beto is sidelined at all.