Beto News: Puts on show Saturday

Beto scored two goals and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Saturday's 3-0 win against Chelsea.

Beto had himself a top performance Saturday, recording two goals with an assist while also adding on three shots on target, two key passes and winning four aerials against Chelsea. Since getting the start, he's been able to score three times in the last four starts, recording five shots on target, four key passes and making three successful dribbles in that span.