Beto News: Scored against Newcastle

Beto scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Newcastle United.

Beto reacted quickly to finish a rebound from inside the box, marking his first start after eight Premier League matches without one. It was his fourth goal of the season, and while his 26 shots in 972 minutes do not reflect elite productivity, he took his opportunity well in this outing. Performances like this could open the door for another start in the next fixture against Burnley, who sit 19th, giving him a favorable chance to build on his momentum.