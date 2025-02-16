Beto News: Scores again in win

Beto scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Crystal Palace.

Beto started for the fourth straight game across all competitions and found the net again just before halftime from a Carlos Alcaraz assist. He now has four goals in his last three Premier League matches. The forward also recorded three shots, bringing his total to nine in that span, and contributed defensively with a season-high three clearances. He will try to extend his strong run in Saturday's match against Manchester United.