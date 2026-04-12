Beto News: Scores precise header

Beto scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Brentford.

Beto scored Everton's first goal as he helped his side back to 1-1 after they fell behind early in the game from the penalty spot. This was his seventh goal in the league this season, with three coming in the last two matches. He has started the last five matches, bringing him to 13 starts this season.